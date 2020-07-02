There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Millions of Americans across the nation are patiently awaiting news about a second coronavirus stimulus check, as Trump recently confirmed that one was in the works.

The CARES Act wraps up at the end of July, so we can expect that before that happens we will hear some kind of announcement for what the second stimulus package will include. The CARES Act gave qualifying adults $1,200, and $500 per qualifying dependents, but this didn't include everyone. Some groups of people were left out, which were children over 16, and some American citizens who were married to non-citizens. The new round of stimulus checks could see portions of money rolled out to everyone, or there might not even be a second stimulus check, and here's why.

The Hill has reported that a second coronavirus stimulus depends on the June job report, which is due to be evaluated on July 2nd. For those that don't know what the job report is, it's an evaluation of the current state of the US economy, and an evaluation of the state of American jobs. If the jobs report comes back more positive than expected, and the economy is looking towards a more upwards trend, lawmakers will have minimal incentive to push for a second coronavirus stimulus check. However, the opposite is equally as possible, if the jobs report states the economy is in the toilet than the second coronavirus stimulus check will be incentivised.

