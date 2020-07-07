This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US

Living in the United States right now isn't easy, the country has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and surges in cases doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

In a Facebook Live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the nation's top infectious disease expert, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the coronavirus pandemic in the US is "really not good". Fauci also warned that the US is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the virus, "And I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline." The director continued to explain how very grim the state of the US is when it comes to coronavirus, and how what we are seeing right now wasn't really expected.

"The European Union as an entity, it went up and then came down to baseline. Now they're having little blips, as you might expect, as they try to reopen. We went up, never came down to baseline, and now it's surging back up. So it's a serious situation that we have to address immediately." said Fauci. This statement isn't void either, as 32 states across the US are seeing higher rates in cases this week, in comparison to what was recorded in the previous week. So why is this happening?

Fauci explains that a key factor in the US seeing a resurgence in the coronavirus is because some states reopened prematurely, as well as various circumstances associated with people getting back to normal life. "A series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up."

