WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization has dropped a grave warning to the public about the current global state of the coronavirus.

According to WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the virus is expected to continue to ravage the planet if people and governments don't implement the correct policies. This past Monday, Tedros spoke during a virtual meeting and said, "We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress, globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up." This statement was quite a grave reminder that even though places that were once epicenters for the virus are gaining control, other places are first experiencing it.

Tedros continued and said that the global toll for confirmed coronavirus cases has reached over 10 million, with over 500,000 deaths. Tedros went on to explain "With 10 million cases now and half a million deaths, unless we address the problems we've already identified at WHO, the lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity and the divided world which is actually helping the virus to spread... the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that, but with this kind of environment and conditions we fear the worst."

The WHO head continued and used countries such as Germany, South Korea, and Japan as examples that other countries who are experiencing coronavirus surges should follow. All of the previously mentioned countries kept their numbers in check through rigorous testing, tracing, and policies. Tedros's message to all is "Test, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine".

