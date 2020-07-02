Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

| Jul 2, 2020 at 4:32 am CDT

The United States is seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus, and now Dr. Fauci has come out and said that no one should go to this one specific place, even if it's open.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and recently spoke to the Senate in regards to the current state of the coronavirus. Dr. Fauci spoke in front of the Senate and said that one of the most dangerous places someone can be is at a bar drinking with groups of people. Here's what he said, "Bars - really not good. Really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really got to stop that right now."

Throughout the Senate hearing, Dr. Fauci also gave a very grim prediction for what the future of the United States will look like in terms of daily coronavirus cases. He said that he expects that the number of new cases per day could surge to 100,000 if the nation doesn't make drastic changes. Dr. Fauci doesn't recommend everyone to stay indoors, but he wishes everyone would abide by the safety guidelines to ensure the safety of the nation.

Here's what he said, "You can get outdoors, you can interact - wear a mask, try to avoid the close congregation of people, wash your hands often. But don't just make it all or none. We've got to be able to get people to get out and enjoy themselves within the safe guidelines that we have."

Important Coronavirus Information:

