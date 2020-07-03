US smashes record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day

The United States has broken its record for most coronavirus cases recorded down in a single day.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 5:32 am CDT

The United States has broken its record for most single-day recorded coronavirus cases, as pockets of the virus continue to surge across the nation.

According to data coming from Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, the United States recorded 53,069 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in just 24 hours. This new record is the second day the US has had record-high cause counts, with most of the new cases originating from the surges that are currently happening in the southern states.

Florida is a focal point for health experts as the state now has more than 169,000 official cases of coronavirus. Arizona and South Carolina are also on health experts concerned list as both states are seeing massive surges in case numbers. The coronavirus tracker also recorded an additional 649 fatalities from the virus, bringing the total numbers of US deaths up to 128,677.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

