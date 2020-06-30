Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

A second coronavirus stimulus check is on its way, but will it be rolled out to every American?

The second coronavirus stimulus check that's on the way might not be rolled out to everyone, but instead, it could be more specifically targeted.

Last week, President Trump confirmed that a second coronavirus stimulus check is on its way, and that American's could expect the second round of payments heading their way sometime soon. Now, the main question on everyone's mind is how much will this second coronavirus stimulus check entail, and who will be eligible for it? Well, from the recent rumblings we have heard, we can expect that this second round of payments will be much more targeted towards specific people/businesses, instead of a widespread cash injection to every American.

Having a more targeted approach will allow the government to save taxpayer money, while also being able to throw in an incentive that gets American's back out there spending money in the economy. If this is true, it could mean that people who received the first payment may not necessarily be eligible for the second round of payments. If we take into account the categories of people who received and didn't receive the first round of payments, we can predict the people in the following categories will get the second payment:

Families of as many as five people in the same household

Individuals whose adjusted gross income on their most recent tax return (for either 2018 or 2019) was less than $99,000

People who receive Social Security Disability Insurance

And college students, as well as a parent's dependent children over the age of 17.

It should also be noted that the second round of payments may also include, at least in part, a payment directed straight at struggling businesses. This cash flow injection may prop up the economy on the small business level, which would then stop said businesses having to lay off employees. We can expect an official announcement of what the second stimulus check has in store for American's by the end of July. For more information about the second coronavirus stimulus check, visit this link here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

