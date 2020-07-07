You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing

239 scientists from around the world have discovered how far the coronavirus can actually travel in the air.

The world is slowly coming to terms with living with the coronavirus, and as a result many researchers around the world have started to gather a more deeper understanding of how the virus works.

A plea by 239 scientists and researchers from around the world has been published in thee journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases about the dangers of micro droplet transmission of the coronavirus by someone simply breathing. The researchers are from multiple scientific fields, such as engineering, including virology, aerosol physics, flow dynamics, exposure and epidemiology, medicine, and building engineering. All of the scientists have signed this plea.

The plea has been led by internationally recognized air quality and health expert QUT Professor Lidia Morawska, who said, "Studies by the signatories and other scientists have demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are exhaled in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air and pose a risk of exposure beyond 1 to 2m by an infected person. At typical indoor air velocities, a 5-micron droplet will travel tens of meters, much greater than the scale of a typical room while settling from a height of 1.5m above the floor."

The paper titled "It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of COVID-19", and also goes onto address what needs to be done to mitage the spread of coronavirus via airborne transmission.

Provide sufficient and effective ventilation (supply clean outdoor air, minimize recirculating air) particularly in public buildings, workplace environments, schools, hospitals, and aged care homes.

Supplement general ventilation with airborne infection controls such as local exhaust, high efficiency air filtration, and germicidal ultraviolet lights.

Avoid overcrowding, particularly in public transport and public buildings.

