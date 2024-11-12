President-elect Trump's victory is pushing TSMC partners to set up factories in the USA

President-elect Trump's victory has prompted renewed urgency with Taiwan semiconductor supply chain partners of TSMC to set up factories in the USA.

TL;DR: President-elect Trump's victory in the 2024 US elections has accelerated efforts by TSMC and its Taiwanese semiconductor supply chain partners to establish new factories in the US. TSMC's Arizona plant is set to begin mass production in early 2025, with both President Biden and President-elect Trump expected to attend its opening. President-elect Trump's victory in the 2024 US elections has accelerated efforts by TSMC and its Taiwanese semiconductor supply chain partners to establish new factories in the US. TSMC's Arizona plant is set to begin mass production in early 2025, with both President Biden and President-elect Trump expected to attend its opening.

President-elect Trump's massive victory in the 2024 US elections has pushed urgency with Taiwan semiconductor supply chain partners of TSMC to set up new factories in the United States.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that semiconductor industry players pointed out that after Trump took office, US manufacturing has become mainstream.

Semiconductor packaging plants and equipment factories have seen the urgency of moving their operations to the US, with TSMC's upcoming Arizona plant 1 entering mass production in early 2025, and both President Biden and President-elect Trump BOTH expected to attend its opening ceremony in December.

TSMC's new Arizona fabrication plant will "detonate the semiconductor supply chain" reports Ctee, with an investment boom setting up new factories in the United States. Ctee's source predicts that after wafer foundry, packaging, and testing, Taiwanese manufacturers are planning to go overseas -- aiming at Texas -- as an important investment town in the United States.

Taiwanese companies including Wanrun, Hongsu, Junhua and others will benefit from this, with rumors that other companies will also benefit from the shift into the US. Industry players can "plant their flags" in the US market, establishing advanced packaging production capabilities.

Read more: Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Donald Trump on the 2024 US presidential election

The countdown is on for TSMC's new 4nm plant in Arizona, with mass production around the corner and an estimated monthly production capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 pieces. Better yet, TSMC has signed an MOU with Amkor, a major packaging and testing company ASE announced on November 8 would enter Mexico. This new facility will directly target the advanced packaging market of TSMC's US-made chips.