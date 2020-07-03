This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

At the end of this month, the CARES Act will be coming to close, which means lawmakers will have to make a decision for what the next coronavirus stimulus check will entail.

According to Policy Committee Chairman, Roy Blunt, who spoke to reporters on June 29th, the Senate Republicans are currently planning on creating and coming to a conclusion on what the second coronavirus stimulus package will contain. Blunt said that the second package would be ready for distribution by the end of July, which coincides with the ending of the CARES Act.

Blunt also says that the bill is expected to give assistance to small businesses and health care systems that have felt the force of the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, President Trump has hinted that the next coronavirus stimulus check will be "larger" than the first one and that it will contain incentives for Americans to get back out there and start work again. If you are interested in reading more on this, check out this link here.

