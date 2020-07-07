Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans

The UN has said that a steady stream of these diseases are expected to jump from animals to humans.

A new report has been released by the United Nations environmental department that shines a light on how the world is neglecting the environmental impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report details that a number of "zoonotic" epidemics are currently on the rise, and diseases such as Ebola to Sars to West Nile virus and Rift Valley fever are expected to jump from animals to humans in the coming years. The UN report explains that the coronavirus pandemic should stand as an example of how the environment is intricately intertwined in the safety and well being of human life. Prof Delia Grace, the lead author of the report by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) said, "There has been so much response to Covid-19 but much of it has treated it as a medical challenge or an economic shock."

Grace continued, "But its origins are in the environment, food systems and animal health. This is a lot like having somebody sick and treating only the symptoms and not treating the underlying cause, and there are many other zoonotic diseases with pandemic potential." The UN's answer to this problem is what they call a "one health" approach, which unites human, animal, and environmental health together. This approach would entail monitoring the health of the planet and the species living on its surface, as well as the food that transports these diseases around to different locations.

Diseases expected to jump from animals to humans:

Ebola

Sars

West Nile virus

Rift Valley fever

Doreen Robinson, Unep's chief of wildlife, said, "An intense surge in human activity is affecting the environment all across the planet, from burgeoning human settlements to [food production], to increasing mining industries. This human activity is breaking down the natural buffer that once protected people from a number of pathogens. It's critically important to get at the root causes, otherwise we will consistently just be reacting to things."

"The science is clear that if we keep exploiting wildlife and destroying our ecosystems, then we can expect to see a steady stream of these diseases jumping from animals to humans in the years ahead. The science is clear that if we keep exploiting wildlife and destroying our ecosystems, then we can expect to see a steady stream of these diseases jumping from animals to humans in the years ahead" said, UN environment chief, Inger Andersen.

For more information about this, check out this link here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus

This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children