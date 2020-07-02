Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

If a second coronavirus stimulus check is greenlit, here's how much you could expect to get.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 9:33 am CDT

A second coronavirus stimulus check is in the works, and its on every in need Americans mind how much that second stimulus check will entail.

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check 07 | TweakTown.com

Data released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed how much has already been distributed out the nation, and from those numbers we can try and draw a prediction for how much will be in the second coronavirus stimulus check. More than $266 billion has already been paid out to some 158 million US households since the $2.2 trillion stimulus check passed back in March.

One of the proposals lawmakers passed in the House of Representative was the HEROES Act, which could see Americans who are a married couple with one dependent child and an annual income of $100,000 receive a $3,600 injection. If you are interested in seeing how much you could receive under the HEROES Act you can use this calculator here to estimate your potential cash injection. The HEROES Act passed the House with a 208-199 vote, and now the bill has been passed over to the Senate where they said they need "about a month" to decide whether or not to bring it to fruition.

Another aspect to keep in mind is that the number of employed adults in the US right now has fallen to 52.8%, which means that around 48% of Americans are unemployed right now, according to CNBC. This statistic backs up the proposal of a second round of relief payments being rolled out.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Buy at Amazon

50PCs FINESTEP Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$11.79
$11.79$6.99$11.09
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2020 at 11:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.