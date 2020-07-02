Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

A second coronavirus stimulus check is in the works, and its on every in need Americans mind how much that second stimulus check will entail.

Data released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed how much has already been distributed out the nation, and from those numbers we can try and draw a prediction for how much will be in the second coronavirus stimulus check. More than $266 billion has already been paid out to some 158 million US households since the $2.2 trillion stimulus check passed back in March.

One of the proposals lawmakers passed in the House of Representative was the HEROES Act, which could see Americans who are a married couple with one dependent child and an annual income of $100,000 receive a $3,600 injection. If you are interested in seeing how much you could receive under the HEROES Act you can use this calculator here to estimate your potential cash injection. The HEROES Act passed the House with a 208-199 vote, and now the bill has been passed over to the Senate where they said they need "about a month" to decide whether or not to bring it to fruition.

Another aspect to keep in mind is that the number of employed adults in the US right now has fallen to 52.8%, which means that around 48% of Americans are unemployed right now, according to CNBC. This statistic backs up the proposal of a second round of relief payments being rolled out.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus