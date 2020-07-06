Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

flameTRENDING NOW: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is basically Ubisoft's own Witcher 3flame

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a public warning about these dangerous coronavirus hand sanitizers.

| Jul 6, 2020 at 8:32 am CDT

It wasn't too long ago that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued out a warning about hand sanitizers that are dangerous. Now, the FDA has issued another warning about a new batch of sanitizers.

Back at the end of June, the FDA announced a bunch of hand sanitizers were deemed "toxic" to use, and should be avoided. Now, the FDA has announced another five more hand sanitizers to add to that list, as all of the hand sanitizers contain methanol, which the FDA says isn't safe ingredient. "Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. said the FDA

The FDA also said that people should avoid all hand sanitizers that have been manufactured in Mexico in general. "Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death." In the entirety of this article, you will find all of the new hand sanitizers the FDA has deemed toxic. For more information, check out the FDA website here.

Most recently recommended toxic hand sanitizers:

  • Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas' Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer. The FDA says agency testing found methanol
  • Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution
  • Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

NEWS SOURCES:newsweek.com, fda.gov

