This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

As the July 4th holiday slowly creeps upon us, there's no doubt going to be a lot of people out there who want to hit the road and travel. But where is the safest place to go?

Luckily, a new interactive map has been created by researchers and public health experts that can advise people on what locations are the riskiest places to travel to for coronavirus. The map highlights the areas that the coronavirus has had outbreaks in and assess the level of risk you would be taking if you traveled to that location.

From looking at the map, we can see that the top three riskiest places to travel to are Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina. Users can also search for states, and find out whether or not it is worth the risk of traveling there over the July 4th holidays. Everyone has been cooped up inside for quite some time, and there are going to be many people out there who are going to want to travel. That urge is ok to follow, but just make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others from being another confirmed case of COVID-19.

