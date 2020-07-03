This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's an interactive map that shows you where contracting coronavirus is the riskiest.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 6:31 am CDT

As the July 4th holiday slowly creeps upon us, there's no doubt going to be a lot of people out there who want to hit the road and travel. But where is the safest place to go?

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations 38 | TweakTown.com

Luckily, a new interactive map has been created by researchers and public health experts that can advise people on what locations are the riskiest places to travel to for coronavirus. The map highlights the areas that the coronavirus has had outbreaks in and assess the level of risk you would be taking if you traveled to that location.

From looking at the map, we can see that the top three riskiest places to travel to are Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina. Users can also search for states, and find out whether or not it is worth the risk of traveling there over the July 4th holidays. Everyone has been cooped up inside for quite some time, and there are going to be many people out there who are going to want to travel. That urge is ok to follow, but just make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others from being another confirmed case of COVID-19.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Buy at Amazon

500 PCs FINESTEP Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$27.00
$31.98$5.50$11.20
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2020 at 3:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:globalepidemics.org

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.