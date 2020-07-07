Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development

As we move closer to the end of the year, everyone is expecting to hear more and more about the numerous coronavirus vaccines that are in development.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke out this past Monday on the current state of coronavirus vaccine development. Fauci states that if the development for the vaccine keeps on the same track it is now, researchers will enter phase 3 of trials (final phase) at the end of July. Dr. Fauci states that "we hope that by end of this year, or the beginning of 2021 we will at least have an answer whether the vaccine or vaccines - plural - are safe and effective".

Fauci also touched on the current state of the coronavirus in the United States and said that "we are still knee-deep in the first wave", and that "I would say this would not be considered a wave, it was a surge or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline, Francis, that really never got down to where we wanted to go." Fauci mostly concentrated on vaccine development and said that the National Institutes of Health is currently working with vaccine development companies to start making doses of the drug in preparation for whether it works on it.

In the event of the vaccine not being effective, those doses that were prepared would be thrown out. This is obviously a large financial risk, but a risk that is justified as it means that if a vaccine is effective, doses will already have been prepared, thus the distribution process has already been put in motion. Fauci states, "But that is a financial risk, it is not a risk for safety, nor is it risk for scientific integrity."

If you are interested in reading any more on this subject, check out this link here.

