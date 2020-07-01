These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

These are 8 ways that your coronavirus face mask won't protect you or others from the virus.

| Jul 1, 2020 at 8:32 am CDT

As the scientific world slowly slogs along towards developing a coronavirus vaccine, it's important that in the meantime, everyone practices the correct social distancing measures and mask use.

Unfortunately, not everyone is practicing the pandemic's preventative measures correctly, which not only puts themselves at risk of contracting the virus, but also puts everyone else at risk of contracting the virus from them. Some of the most common ways people can spread the virus are through incorrect use of their face mask, and while these failures of mask use might seem trivial, the impact of them is hardly as such.

Since the pandemic began, we have had it been drilled into us that the main way the virus spread is through droplets in the air, which is why having a face mask is so vital as it not only stops your own droplets from spreading outwards into the air around you, but also stops you from inhaling anyone else's droplets. Some would argue that the face masks are useless, but multiple scientific studies have shown that face mask use can significantly reduce, and in some cases even prevent the amount of viral load a person inhales.

Here are the 8 common mask styles that are ineffective:

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 01 | TweakTown.com

The Earring: Mouth is uncovered by mask.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 02 | TweakTown.com

The Dirty Napkin: Face mask is very dirty, it's recommended that cloth face masks are washed regularly.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 03 | TweakTown.com

The Speakeasy: This one is hard not to do, but face mask wearers should refrain from pulling their mask down to make speech easy.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 04 | TweakTown.com

The Anti-Sneeze-Guard: If you feel the need to sneeze, don't decide to pull your mask down, the purpose of the mask is to catch things like sneezes and coughs.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 05 | TweakTown.com

The Chin Strap: The mask is useless if it isn't actually covering your mouth and nose.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 06 | TweakTown.com

The Sippy Mask: Any mask that has a hole of any kind immediately reduces the amount of viral prevention. Don't wear masks that have holes.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 07 | TweakTown.com

The Droopy Dog: If your mask is too loose, stretched out, or overall just a saggy mess, throw it out and get a new one. The old one is ineffective.

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus 08 | TweakTown.com

The Reverse Batman: Make sure your mask is covering your nose.

NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

