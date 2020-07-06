flameTRENDING NOW: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is basically Ubisoft's own Witcher 3flame

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children

Health officials have found that coronavirus is causing these neurological problems in children.

| Jul 6, 2020 at 9:36 am CDT

A new study has shined a light on how coronavirus is causing neurological symptoms in children who have contracted the virus.

According to the new study, which was published in JAMA Neurology on July 1st, researchers from Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London have reported neurological manifestations in children who have contracted COVID-19. The researchers examined 27 patients that were 18 years old or younger and found that four of the patients who were previously healthy developed new neurological symptoms. These neurological symptoms included encephalopathy, headaches, brainstem, and cerebellar signs, muscle weakness, and reduced reflexes.

The four patients were all transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), and all four of them showed splenium signal changes. Three of the patients underwent electroencephalography, and it was found that a mild excess of slow activity was found in all three patients. On top of that, mild myopathic and neuropathic changes were seen in all three patients that had nerve conduction studies and electromyography. The paper says that all patients had no neurological improvement by the study's completion. The authors of the paper said, "Clinicians should be adding SARS-CoV-2 to their differential diagnosis for children presenting with new neurologic symptoms."

NEWS SOURCES:jamanetwork.com, medicalxpress.com

