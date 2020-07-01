Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Dr. Fauci has revealed his new prediction for how many new coronavirus cases the US could see each day.

It's been months since the first coronavirus case, and now just as the United States seemingly began to get a handle on the virus, a resurgence has begun. So, how bad is it really?

According to infectious disease expert, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, times are looking somewhat grim. This past Tuesday, Fauci dropped his new prediction for how many new cases of coronavirus the United States could see each day, and personally, the number is quite unsettling. Fauci stated that the US could see as many as 100,000 new cases each day if the nation doesn't make drastic changes.

Fauci made this statement shortly after it was discovered that coronavirus cases surged 46% in comparison to the week prior to the week ending June 28th. That percentage increase is attributed to 31 states reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases, and some even having to reverse reopening places such as gyms and bars. On a national scale, coronavirus cases have consistently spiked every week for the past four straight weeks, and daily cases have been hitting record highs of 40,000 in the past week. At the moment, the US is sitting at 2.6 million confirmed cases, and almost 130,000 deaths.

Fauci told a Senate Committee during testimony, "We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, so I am very concerned".

He continued, "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk."

