NVIDIA CEO says without Taiwanese partners like TSMC, its 'Made in USA' push wouldn't happen

NVIDIA is pushing to make its best AI semiconductors in the USA, but still requires Taiwanese companies for advanced packaging, and more. Now, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has personally thanked Taiwanese partners, because without them, the big "Made in USA" push would be a much harder pursuit.

Speaking with Fox News, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said slowly but surely, the US is becoming a technology manufacturing hub for the world, with Jensen saying that this achievement of "Made in USA" isn't a job that NVIDIA can do on its own on American soil.

Jensen said that within 9 months, with the help of its partnership with TSMC, which has been an "incredible partner" for the United States, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL, NVIDIA has been able to manufacture the most advanced AI chip in the world -- Blackwell -- "completely in the United States and Arizona".

TSMC increased its US semiconductor investments to $165 billion earlier this year, a $100 billion increase that President Trump announced, on top of its earlier $65 billion investment, this expansion includes plans for 3 new fabrication plants, two new advanced packaging plants, and a major R&D team center, with the company said "solidifying this project as the largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

TSMC expects to create hundreds of billions of dollars of semiconductor value for AI and other cutting-edge chips, with TSMC's expanded investment expected to create 40,000 construction jobs in the United States over the next 4 years, as well as creating tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D on American soil.

In full, NVIDIA CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, said: "Within nine months, with the partnership of TSMC, which is an incredible partner for the United States, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL, we've been able to manufacture now the most advanced AI chip in the world, completely in the United States and Arizona".

Jensen continued: "The workers worked incredibly hard, the mechanical engineers, the mechanical, the electricians, the plumbers, the construction workers. They all worked around the clock. Nine months later, we're now in volume production of the most advanced AI chip in the world".