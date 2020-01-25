New PlayStation 5 devkit revision possibly leaked

A new PlayStation 5 devkit has been spotted, complete with a bootup sequence. But it could be an elaborate fake

A new PS5 devkit video purportedly shows a bootup screen complemented by a complete console hardware form-factor revision. But there's a chance it's fake.

The purported PS5 video was specifically uploaded to gather feedback on a QR code error, but was accidentally made public by the uploader. The footage might've revealed the PS5's new secondary devkit revision, hinting that development testing hardware is accelerating past the V-shaped devkits with their stackable chassis and elaborate ventilation.

The console's case is rather drab insofar as looks and resembles a 4K UHD media player. It's a far cry from the rather artistic X-shaped PS5 parallelogram prototypes. There's a stylish LED strip on the right side that goes from orange (sleep mode) to blue (startup/boot) to white (operational). If the console is a fake, it's a very detailed one.

There's just a few issues with the video. The ventilation doesn't look very good, but then again we didn't get an actual good peek at the system's backside. There appears to be a black strip on the left side that could be ventilation, but it's absolutely nothing like the crazy intake-exhaust system used in the original devkits.

Even compared to the Xbox Series X prototype with its shoebox design, this purported PS5 revision is massively lacking in adequate cooling for its higher-end Zen 2 and Navi-powered SoC.

Sony is also apparently using the older logos for the Google Play (here's an old vs new comparison) and App Store (the App Store now has the Apple logo) for the QR Code dev feature.

The bootup screen is lackluster at best, and the Sony logo appears to be off center when it pops up on the screen (this could be due to the angle though). What's also interesting is the console has three cords snaking from its back, possibly including an HDMI out, a power cord, and maybe a debugging cord that connects to a host PC.

We're not sure if this build is genuine or not and it'll be interesting to see how the games community reacts to the video. The general consensus so far is that it's fake. But then again it makes sense for Sony to start shipping out devkit revisions to prepare for the finalized Holiday 2020 consumer version.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

