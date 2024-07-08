Sony PlayStation to attend Tokyo Game Show for first time in 4 years

Sony Interactive Entertainment will attend Tokyo Game Show 2024 as an exhibitor for the first time since 2019, but what they will show is a msytery.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will attend the annual Tokyo Game Show event for the first time since 2019.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Tokyo Game Show 2024 will kick off on September 26, and Sony will be at the event. The PlayStation brand will attend as an exhibitor on the main exhibition floor, however it's unclear what will be shown at the big affair. The official TGS website lists Sony Interactive Entertainment as an attendee in the "general exhibition area", so it's possible there could be some new products and/or games highlighted at their booth.

It's also possible the PlayStation 5 Pro will be at TGS 2024 in some capacity. The PS5 Pro is expected to enable higher-performance gameplay with more consistent frame rates and better raytracing visuals, all powered by a beefier GPU and and overclocked CPU.

Sony's exact plans for the PS5 Pro remain unclear, but it is expected that the company will announce the new system sometime before the Tokyo Game Show starts in late September.

This wouldn't be the first time that Sony showcased a new iterative mid-gen console at this particular event. For reference, Sony brought the PS4 Pro to the Tokyo Game Show in 2016, highlighting various games and improvements along the way.

Official details on the PlayStation 5 Pro are light, at least details straight from Sony themselves, however leaked documentation appears to have confirmed a number of specification and performance targets.

The system is believed to launch sometime in Holiday 2024, and you can check out more info about the PS5 Pro below: