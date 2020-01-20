PlayStation 5 devkit UI possibly leaked

A new 4Chan post may show off the PlayStation 5 devkit UI, complete with storage and a basic PS4-style square tile setup.

The apparent "leak" isn't much to go on, but the setup looks somewhat genuine. We've edited the photo to block out the username in the upper left hand corner, but the original image has roughly 891GB out of 1TB storage available, indicating the system's on board SSD indeed has a devbuild game installed. The 0.100.020 system firmware is also visible.

The user interface is rather simplistic and mirrors a PlayStation 4's general interface. It's functional but very unfinished, missing key components like social PSN features, screenshots, and the general flowing verticality of the current PS4 UI. but remember this is supposedly a devkit, not the final PlayStation 5 system UI. Expect many revisions before the PS5 releases in Holiday 2020.

If real, this is the first time we've seen the PlayStation 5's general UI.

There's been a few leaked photos of the V-shaped PS5 devkit, as well as a few shots of the devkit's front LCD screen panel and DualShock 5, but never an actual shot of the main menu.

Always remember it could be a fake. Info, leaks, and images posted on 4Chan (or any other forum) need to be doused in salt before consumed.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

