A dev might've leaked the PS5 devkit's general startup UI, showing a functional, somewhat barebones PS4-like interface

By: Derek Strickland from 24 mins ago

A new 4Chan post may show off the PlayStation 5 devkit UI, complete with storage and a basic PS4-style square tile setup.

playstation-5-ui-possibly-leaked_455

The apparent "leak" isn't much to go on, but the setup looks somewhat genuine. We've edited the photo to block out the username in the upper left hand corner, but the original image has roughly 891GB out of 1TB storage available, indicating the system's on board SSD indeed has a devbuild game installed. The 0.100.020 system firmware is also visible.

The user interface is rather simplistic and mirrors a PlayStation 4's general interface. It's functional but very unfinished, missing key components like social PSN features, screenshots, and the general flowing verticality of the current PS4 UI. but remember this is supposedly a devkit, not the final PlayStation 5 system UI. Expect many revisions before the PS5 releases in Holiday 2020.

playstation-5-devkit-ui-possibly-leaked_8

Read Also: Leaked PlayStation 5 concepts show weird X-shaped case

If real, this is the first time we've seen the PlayStation 5's general UI.

There's been a few leaked photos of the V-shaped PS5 devkit, as well as a few shots of the devkit's front LCD screen panel and DualShock 5, but never an actual shot of the main menu.

Always remember it could be a fake. Info, leaks, and images posted on 4Chan (or any other forum) need to be doused in salt before consumed.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz
  • Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units
  • Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture
  • Ultra-fast SSD
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays all PS4 games
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

PlayStation 5 Coverage:

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console (3003346)

NEWS SOURCES:boards.4channel.org

