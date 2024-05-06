You've already seen the new PS5 Pro devkit

The PlayStation 5 Pro devkit looks exactly the same as the base PS5 devkit, complete with its V-shaped design and myriad of fins, vents.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro won't have a unique devkit design, Digital Foundry reports.

The PS5 Pro makes some big leaps over the base PS5 that was released in 2020. The mid-gen upgrade is a combination of brawn and brains, complete with a new RDNA 3.0 GPU with a +45% uptick in power alongside new AI-powered image reconstruction technology to deliver more convincing 4K visuals from 1080p inputs. While the specs are pretty different, there's one area where both the PS5 and PS5 Pro will stay the same: Their devkits.

According to Digital Foundry, who has received info from Sony's developer portal, the PS5 Pro devkit is identical to the original PS5's. You know, that V-shaped manta ray design that popped up everywhere--including in watermarked patent images.

"It looks identical to the PlayStation 5 standard devkit, that big V-shaped monster. The PS5 Pro devkit looks exactly the same, it has the same casing," Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter said in a recent video.

Earlier in March 2023, we had reported that Sony sent 25,000 pounds of PlayStation devkits overseas from Japan to California. It's likely that these shipments were for PS5 Pro models.

In other PS5 Pro news, it was revealed that the console, codenamed Trinity, will have a max GPU clock frequency of 2.35GHz, although most games aren't expected to leverage the variable performance profiles of this demanding ceiling.

The new RDNA 3.0 GPU will also utilize DirectX 12 Ultimate technologies on a hardware-level, like Variable Rate Shading and multi-sampling anti-aliasing (MSAA).