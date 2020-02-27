PlayStation 5 specs confirmed by GameStop: 8K TV support, ray tracing

We probably would've heard more detailed specs about Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 if the company attended the upcoming Game Developers Conference, but it pulled out -- along with Microsoft, Unity, and many others.

But with Sony pulling out of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) it didn't stop GameStop from listing some detailed specs on the upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console. GameStop has a new landing page for the PlayStation 5 console, which starts off by listing that the PlayStation 5 has "the ability to play physical & digital media".

This means the console has now been confirmed to pack a Blu-ray drive, and while the GameStop landing page doesn't detail whether it will be a 4K Ultra HD capable player, I would put good money down on it being a 4K-capable Blu-ray player. Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 will also be capable of digital games of course, so you can choose physical copies of your games or digital downloads on the next-gen PS5.

Another big nugget on the PlayStation 5 landing page on GameStop's website is the tease that the new PlayStation 5 controller (which should end up being called the DualShock 5 controller) has been "redesigned". This is something I covered here with a gorgeous video by LetsGoDigital staffer 'Snoreyn' -- but the new PlayStation 5 landing page on GameStop's website confirms a lot of what we suspected.

GameStop explains: "The name hasn't been announced (here's guessing it's the DualShock 5), but the new PS5 controller is confirmed to have several new features. Replacing the rumble technology will be haptic feedback, making the physical feedback between PS5 controller and player much more immersive and realistic. The triggers on the PS5 controller will be adaptive, meaning they can be programmed with varying resistance to simulate actions more realistically. Design-wise, it's expected the PS5 controller will look similar to the DualShock 4 but expect a few differences as well".

But it's the hardware specs that I'm interested in, with GameStop confirming what I exclusively revealed back in June 2018. GameStop says that the new PS5 specs "are sure to impress" adding that the world "eagerly awaits to get a look at the PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony has revealed what's under the hood, and there's no shortage of horsepower".

PlayStation 5 Specs Confirmed By GameStop

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities

GameStop adds that the PlayStation 5 features reveal that the console has "more speed, visual fidelity and overall power. Of course, the fact that new PS5 games will include your PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility is great news for current PS4 owners".

The PlayStation 5 landing page on GameStop's website also adds that "many of its details shrouded in mystery, but has discussed what's inside the machine a fair bit". The company confirms the PlayStation 5 will have an ultra-fast SSD, an "enhanced GPU" capable of delivering ray tracing, and an 8-core, 16-thread CPU based on AMD's new Zen 2 micro architecture. We've known these bits for a while now.

GameStop confirms that the new PlayStation 5 controller, which should end up being called the DualShock 5 controller, will replace the rumble technology found inside of the current DualShock 4 controller with haptic feedback that will give players a wider range of feedback.

The company teases the new PlayStation 5 controller will let gamers feel "the difference in textures as your car drives over rocks or mud through the haptic response. The controller also boasts new adaptive triggers that give developers the freedom to determine how much resistance is applied to the L2 and R2 buttons. Meaning one could get a little harder to push as you draw a bow".

PlayStation 5 users will also experience a new user interface (UI) that has been "expanded in innovative ways", with GameStop explaining that "one allowing players to see what is happening in a game without even booting it up. From the PlayStation 5 menu, you can see which multiplayer matches are available or what single-player missions you are on in the game".

We should expect the PlayStation 5 to be detailed in the coming months from Sony itself, with a price of around $499, and a release window of December 2020 -- that is, if coronavirus doesn't completely stop the launch or impact global shipping/markets/distribution.

PlayStation 5 Coverage: