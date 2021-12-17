Corsair unveils DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 RAM kits, up to DDR5-6400
Corsair unveils its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 high-performance memory, ready for your new Intel Alder Lake-powered gaming PC.
Corsair has just unveiled its new high-performance DDR5 memory kit, with the introduction of the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 high-performance memory offered at up to DDR5-6400 speeds.
The company will have two new 32GB kits with the first being the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 6400MHz, and DOMINATOR PLATINUM 6200MHz -- both dual 16GB kits. You'll need a new Intel Alder Lake CPU and Z690 motherboard, ready to rock and roll with the new DDR5 standard. AMD will have DDR5 on its motherboards in 2022, but for now you're on Team Blue for DDR5 (and PCIe 5.0).
It wouldn't be a new kit of DDR5 RAM from Corsair with RGB lighting without customization, with Corsair's latest version of its iCUE software with XMP Manager now available for download and offers an "unparalleled level of control and customization to enthusiasts with the latest CORSAIR DDR5 memory. XMP Manager enables onboard voltage regulation of DDR5 memory through iCUE, delivering more precise, stable overclocking with custom Intel® XMP 3.0 profiles that can be saved directly to the module, to easily tailor performance to specific tasks".
Corsair's new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 memory is lit up by 12 ultra-bright individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module, encased in forged aluminum. Using their in-house patented DHX cooling system, performance can scale beautifully -- right up to DDR5-6400 speeds, all while looking dapper in that DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 style.
