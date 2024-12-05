Corsair unveils its Vengeance RGB DDR5 CUDIMM memory: up to 9200 MT/s speeds, up to 96GB kits

Corsair unveils its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules: up to 96GB kits, with speeds of up to DDR5-9200 for Intel Z890 motherboards.

Corsair has just officially announced its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules, available in up to 96GB capacities and speeds (at first) of up to 9600 MT/s.

The company has engineered its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules for optimal performance with Intel's latest Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors and flagship Z890 motherboards while maintaining backward compatibility with earlier DDR5 motherboards.

Corsair is selling its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 CUDIMM memory in kits of 48GB and 96GB, with the 48GB kits (2 x 24GB sticks) coming in 8000, 8200, 8400, and 8800 MT/s with varying latencies depending on the kit (CL38, CL40, CL42, and CL44, respectively).

Corsair explains: "The CORSAIR lineup of CUDIMM memory kits begins with the release of the VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 CUDIMM, available today, with the non-RGB versions shipping shortly after in the first week of December. Initial kits include 48GB and 96GB capacities with speeds ranging from DDR5-8400 up to DDR5-9200. Memory frequencies and timings are stored using Intel XMP 3.0 performance profiles, making it easy to achieve optimal performance with a quick trip to the BIOS to enable your chosen profile"

"CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 CUDIMMs stand out from previous VENGEANCE DDR5 offerings with a sleek mirrored silver finish, adding a refined aesthetic to any build. Ten individually addressable RGB LEDs illuminate your build with customizable lighting effects, enhanced by a panoramic light bar that extends to the module's edges, providing vibrant RGB lighting from nearly any viewing angle. In addition to dynamic RGB customization and synchronization across your setup, iCUE Software serves as a complete DDR5 command center, enabling real-time frequency monitoring and onboard voltage regulation within a single, coherent interface".