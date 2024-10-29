PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory supports Intel and AMD systems and comes in two flavors - low-profile and RGB.

AI-Assisted TLDR: PNY has introduced new DDR5 desktop memory options for gamers, including the XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules. Both feature a new heat spreader design, support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking, and offer speeds from 5600MHz to 6400MHz with a CAS. * Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

PNY has announced new DDR5 desktop memory options for gamers: the new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules. Sporting a new heat spreader design for enhanced performance, both support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking, with speeds ranging from 5600MHz to 6400MHz and a CAS latency of 36.

4

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory, image credit: PNY.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Apple M4 Pro chip has 'world's fastest CPU core': up to 14 CPU cores, 20 GPU cores, 64GB of RAM

The big difference between the two variants is that the low-profile PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 modules don't have any RGB, just a matte black finish. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules add a vibrant light strip to the top of the module that can sync up with all your other lighting for a more colorful build.

Although they're not the fastest kits on the market, these new XLR8 Gaming 32GB Kits (2x16GB) are built with high-quality components and premium ICs and are tuned for low-latency performance. PNY notes in the announcement that it has tested these new modules extensively on motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

Here's a look at the specs.

XLR8 Gaming DDR5 EPIC-X RGB 4 Frequencies: 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)

Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)

Voltage: 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V

CAS Latency: 36

Aluminum heat spreader with ARGB illumination

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support XLR8 Gaming DDR5 4 Frequencies: 5600MHz (PC5-44800), 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)

Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)

Voltage: 5600MHz: 1.25V, 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V

CAS Latency: 36

Aluminum heat spreader

Low-Profile Design: 35mm Height

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory will be available for purchase in the first half of November.