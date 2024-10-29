PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB

PNY has announced new DDR5 desktop memory options for gamers: the new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules. Sporting a new heat spreader design for enhanced performance, both support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking, with speeds ranging from 5600MHz to 6400MHz and a CAS latency of 36.
The big difference between the two variants is that the low-profile PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 modules don't have any RGB, just a matte black finish. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules add a vibrant light strip to the top of the module that can sync up with all your other lighting for a more colorful build.
Although they're not the fastest kits on the market, these new XLR8 Gaming 32GB Kits (2x16GB) are built with high-quality components and premium ICs and are tuned for low-latency performance. PNY notes in the announcement that it has tested these new modules extensively on motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.
Here's a look at the specs.
XLR8 Gaming DDR5 EPIC-X RGB
- Frequencies: 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)
- Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)
- Voltage: 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V
- CAS Latency: 36
- Aluminum heat spreader with ARGB illumination
- Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support
XLR8 Gaming DDR5
- Frequencies: 5600MHz (PC5-44800), 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)
- Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)
- Voltage: 5600MHz: 1.25V, 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V
- CAS Latency: 36
- Aluminum heat spreader
- Low-Profile Design: 35mm Height
- Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support
PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory will be available for purchase in the first half of November.
