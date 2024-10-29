All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory supports Intel and AMD systems and comes in two flavors - low-profile and RGB.

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: PNY has introduced new DDR5 desktop memory options for gamers, including the XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules. Both feature a new heat spreader design, support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking, and offer speeds from 5600MHz to 6400MHz with a CAS.

PNY has announced new DDR5 desktop memory options for gamers: the new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules. Sporting a new heat spreader design for enhanced performance, both support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking, with speeds ranging from 5600MHz to 6400MHz and a CAS latency of 36.

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory, image credit: PNY.
4

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory, image credit: PNY.

The big difference between the two variants is that the low-profile PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 modules don't have any RGB, just a matte black finish. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 modules add a vibrant light strip to the top of the module that can sync up with all your other lighting for a more colorful build.

Although they're not the fastest kits on the market, these new XLR8 Gaming 32GB Kits (2x16GB) are built with high-quality components and premium ICs and are tuned for low-latency performance. PNY notes in the announcement that it has tested these new modules extensively on motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

Here's a look at the specs.

XLR8 Gaming DDR5 EPIC-X RGB

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB 4
4
  • Frequencies: 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)
  • Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)
  • Voltage: 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V
  • CAS Latency: 36
  • Aluminum heat spreader with ARGB illumination
  • Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

XLR8 Gaming DDR5

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory - Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, RGB and no RGB 3
4
  • Frequencies: 5600MHz (PC5-44800), 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)
  • Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)
  • Voltage: 5600MHz: 1.25V, 6000MHz: 1.35V, 6400MHz: 1.4V
  • CAS Latency: 36
  • Aluminum heat spreader
  • Low-Profile Design: 35mm Height
  • Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR5 memory will be available for purchase in the first half of November.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

