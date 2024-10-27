Kingston confirms FURY Renegade DDR5-8400 CUDIMM memory is coming, ready for Arrow Lake

Kingston Technology confirms that its upcoming FURY Renegate CUDIMM memory modules are coming: up to 8400MT/s speeds, in up to 48GB kits.

Kingston has confirmed its new FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules are coming, with up to DDR5-6400 speeds and in up to 48GB kits.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs are compatible with Intel's new 800 series chipset, which is ready for the just-launched Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs. The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory comes in RGB and non-RGB form, with speeds out of the box of 8400MT/s and available in 24GB single module, and 48GB dual-channel kits.

Popular Popular Now: AMD confirms Ryzen 7 9800X3D with next-gen 3D V-Cache tech: fastest gaming CPU at up to 5.2GHz

Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston said: "Our new 8400MT/s CUDIMM modules have been thoroughly tested, qualified by the top motherboard manufacturers, and Intel XMP certified on the new Intel Z890 motherboards with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. The introduction of overclockable DDR5 CUDIMM modules allows us to reach a broader range of professionals who demand top-tier performance and want to push the limits of their systems without compromising signal integrity".

The company explained in its PR: "Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products, announced the upcoming release of Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs, compatible with Intel's new 800-series chipset (formerly codenamed Arrow Lake). Intel's 800-series chipset is the first platform to utilize Clock Drivers on CUDIMMs (Clocked Unbuffered Dual Inline Memory Modules). At 6400MT/s DDR5, JEDEC mandates the inclusion of a Client Clock Driver (CKD) on UDIMMs and SODIMMs. This component buffers and redrives the clock signal from the processor, enhancing signal integrity to the module. To distinguish these advanced modules from standard DDR5 UDIMMs and SODIMMs, JEDEC has designated them as CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs, respectively".