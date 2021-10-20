G.SKILL rocks out with world's fastest DDR5-6600 RAM, Alder Lake ready

You can't even buy DDR5 memory right now, but there's already the world's fastest DDR5 memory unleashed by G.SKILL with speeds breaching DDR5-6600 in a larger 32GB kit.

G.SKILL is using timings of CL36-36-36-76 for its 32GB kit of DDR5-6600, using some of Samsung's very best DDR5 IC. The new member of the Trident Z family of DDR5 memory will be the perfect choice for gamers, enthusiasts, overclockers, and those chasing the most performance from their new Intel Alder Lake gaming PC.

G.SKILL will be offering the super-fast DDR5-6600 as a new member of the Trident Z family of DDR5 memory, with an option for RGB lighting with its Trident Z RGB RAM. The tighter timings on the DDR5-6600 are impressive, with CL36-36-36-76 compared to the normal CL40-40-40 timings of DDR5. This RAM is of course ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the Z690 chipset, which will support both DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0.

The company adds: "This high-end specification will be included in the Trident Z5 family, created with a sleek and futuristic exterior that assimilates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design. Featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a metallic silver or matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory is the ideal choice for gamers, overclockers, content creators, and enthusiasts to build a high-performance system".