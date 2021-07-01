ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200

ZADAK SPARK DDR5 memory announced for gamers in both 16GB and 32GB capacities, with RGB lighting and speeds of up to DDR5-7200MHz.

ZADAK has just unveiled its new SPARK DDR5 memory, with the new gaming-focused DDR5 memory being made in both 16GB and 32GB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-7200.

The new ZADAK SPARK DDR5 RAM will be made in speeds of between 4800MHz to 7200MHz with voltages of 1.1V and of course... RGB lighting. There'll be enough inside for people to tweak away and overclock the ZADAK SPARK DDR5 memory, with a white design that is really going to be installed into a very specific (white) motherboard (that doesn't even exist yet, because DDR5-capable motherboards aren't out yet).

ZADAK is of course working with motherboard makers like ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI for its new SPARK DDR5 memory. ZADAK is expecting to have its new DDR5 memory available later this year, with Intel launching its new DDR5-compatible Alder Lake-S family of 12th Gen Core processors and AMD next year with Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

We'll first need Intel and AMD to launch their respective CPUs and motherboards with DDR5 support, with Intel and its upcoming Alder Lake-S to be the first to market with DDR5 (and PCIe 5.0) while AMD will arrive in 2022 with Zen 4 and its support for DDR5 memory.