All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200

ZADAK SPARK DDR5 memory announced for gamers in both 16GB and 32GB capacities, with RGB lighting and speeds of up to DDR5-7200MHz.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 8:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ZADAK has just unveiled its new SPARK DDR5 memory, with the new gaming-focused DDR5 memory being made in both 16GB and 32GB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-7200.

ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new ZADAK SPARK DDR5 RAM will be made in speeds of between 4800MHz to 7200MHz with voltages of 1.1V and of course... RGB lighting. There'll be enough inside for people to tweak away and overclock the ZADAK SPARK DDR5 memory, with a white design that is really going to be installed into a very specific (white) motherboard (that doesn't even exist yet, because DDR5-capable motherboards aren't out yet).

ZADAK is of course working with motherboard makers like ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI for its new SPARK DDR5 memory. ZADAK is expecting to have its new DDR5 memory available later this year, with Intel launching its new DDR5-compatible Alder Lake-S family of 12th Gen Core processors and AMD next year with Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200 02 | TweakTown.com

We'll first need Intel and AMD to launch their respective CPUs and motherboards with DDR5 support, with Intel and its upcoming Alder Lake-S to be the first to market with DDR5 (and PCIe 5.0) while AMD will arrive in 2022 with Zen 4 and its support for DDR5 memory.

ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) (F4-3600C18D-32GTZR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2021 at 3:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.