GALAX is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-ready DDR5 RAM

GALAX has just teased the world by posting on its own Facebook page that it is working on next-gen DDR5 modules for overclockers.

The company teased some next-gen GALAX DDR5 memory modules for overclockers, with the Facebook post simply teasing "DDR5 Memory module is coming soon..." We won't be using DDR5 memory for a while yet, but when we do we'll see Intel with it first when its next-gen Alder Lake platform and 12th Gen Core CPUs launch.

AMD will support DDR5 with its big upgrade in the new Zen 4 architecture and Ryzen 6000 series CPUs launch, sometime in 2022. What we do know about the GALAX DDR5 memory here is that they are using Micron D8BNJ chips, which we know nothing about because Micron hasn't published any information on them just yet.

GALAX taps out with its DDR4 memory and its fastest DDR4-5000MHz RAM, but with DDR5 supporting 4800MHz by default we should be expecting overclocked DDR5 to drive far beyond DDR5-5000 specs with new GALAX HOF-branded DDR5 RAM in the future.