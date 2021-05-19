All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM

GeIL announces its next-generation DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM, with its new Polaris RGB coming in 16GB to 128GB kits.

Published Wed, May 19 2021 8:07 PM CDT
GeIL has just stepped up and into the DDR5 memory ring with the announcement of its next-generation DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming memory: Polaris RGB.

The new GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 memory will be dropping in Q4 2021 and arrive in capacities starting from 16GB (single stick 1 x 16GB DDR5 module) through to 128GB kits (4 x 32GB DDR5 modules). GeIL has been working closely with motherboard makers when it comes to its next-gen Polaris RGB DDR5 memory and compatibility, and reliability on Intel and AMD's next-gen CPUs and chipsets.

GeIL will be kicking things off at 4800MHz with CL40-40-40 at 1.1V, while higher-end 6000MHz CL32-36-36 and 6400MHz CL32-36-36. There'll be 6800MHz CL36-44-44 and then the flagship 7200MHz CL36-44-44, you'll also be able to buy non-RGB versions of GeIL's new DDR5 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

