GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM

GeIL has just stepped up and into the DDR5 memory ring with the announcement of its next-generation DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming memory: Polaris RGB.

The new GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 memory will be dropping in Q4 2021 and arrive in capacities starting from 16GB (single stick 1 x 16GB DDR5 module) through to 128GB kits (4 x 32GB DDR5 modules). GeIL has been working closely with motherboard makers when it comes to its next-gen Polaris RGB DDR5 memory and compatibility, and reliability on Intel and AMD's next-gen CPUs and chipsets.

GeIL will be kicking things off at 4800MHz with CL40-40-40 at 1.1V, while higher-end 6000MHz CL32-36-36 and 6400MHz CL32-36-36. There'll be 6800MHz CL36-44-44 and then the flagship 7200MHz CL36-44-44, you'll also be able to buy non-RGB versions of GeIL's new DDR5 memory.