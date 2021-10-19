TEAMGROUP unveil T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 RAM, up to 32GB DDR5-5200 speeds
TEAMGROUP announces its new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory, offers up to 64GB kits with DDR5-5200 speeds for Intel Alder Lake.
TEAMGROUP is the latest to join the DDR5 memory party, introducing its new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory which was debuted during the recent TEAMGROUP Online Launch Event 2021.
The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 will be available in huge 64GB kits with up to DDR5-5200 speeds on offer, with TEAMGROUP also having T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 memory kits in 4800MHz and 5200MHz speeds, as well as offering single 16GB and 32GB DDR5 DIMMs as well as dual-channel kits with 2 x 16GB (32GB) and 2 x 32GB (64GB) kits.
TEAMGROUP's new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory supports XMP 3.0 for One-Click Overclocking, making things easy for you to overclock your new DDR5 memory inside of your new Z690 motherboard and Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processor.
- Read more: Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ADATA overclocks its new XPG Gaming DDR5 RAM, reaches DDR5-8118
- Read more: COLORFUL teases its new V-Color DDR5-6333 RAM, with RGB lighting
- Read more: Samsung DDR5 mass production: DDR5-7200 memory, up to 768GB kits
- Read more: G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader
- Read more: GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5-4800 teased, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 kits listed
TEAMGROUP is using a unibody design that they say was created through a "sophisticated stamping process" with a streamlined body and multi-angular design. TEAMGROUP is using the inspiration from its sleek and compact DDR4 and taking it to the next level, especially inside when we have DDR5 memory at the base.
There's no RGB lighting here, if that's what you want -- and plenty do, with great-looking gaming PCs sans RGB lighting looking just as great as a fully blinged out RGB-laden PC.
- Read more: G.SKILL preps Trident Z DDR5 gaming + OC memory, coming soon
- Read more: PNY announces its new XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 RAM, ready for Q4 2021
- Read more: ADATA unveils next-gen DDR5 coming, will offer 64GB kits of DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200
- Read more: GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM
- Read more: Corsair is preparing for DDR5: the next generation of memory on the PC
- Read more: Kingston preps DDR5 memory with OC support, ships in Q3 2021
- Read more: GALAX is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-ready DDR5 RAM