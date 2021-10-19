All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TEAMGROUP unveil T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 RAM, up to 32GB DDR5-5200 speeds

TEAMGROUP announces its new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory, offers up to 64GB kits with DDR5-5200 speeds for Intel Alder Lake.

Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 9:29 PM CDT
TEAMGROUP is the latest to join the DDR5 memory party, introducing its new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory which was debuted during the recent TEAMGROUP Online Launch Event 2021.

The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 will be available in huge 64GB kits with up to DDR5-5200 speeds on offer, with TEAMGROUP also having T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 memory kits in 4800MHz and 5200MHz speeds, as well as offering single 16GB and 32GB DDR5 DIMMs as well as dual-channel kits with 2 x 16GB (32GB) and 2 x 32GB (64GB) kits.

TEAMGROUP's new T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 gaming memory supports XMP 3.0 for One-Click Overclocking, making things easy for you to overclock your new DDR5 memory inside of your new Z690 motherboard and Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processor.

TEAMGROUP is using a unibody design that they say was created through a "sophisticated stamping process" with a streamlined body and multi-angular design. TEAMGROUP is using the inspiration from its sleek and compact DDR4 and taking it to the next level, especially inside when we have DDR5 memory at the base.

There's no RGB lighting here, if that's what you want -- and plenty do, with great-looking gaming PCs sans RGB lighting looking just as great as a fully blinged out RGB-laden PC.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

