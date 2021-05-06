Kingston preps DDR5 memory with OC support, ships in Q3 2021

Kingston announces overclockable DDR5 RAM has been sent to motherboard partners to start the qualification process, ships in Q3.

Kingston has announced that it has sent overclockable DDR5 memory modules to its motherboard partners, so that the qualification process of next-gen DDR5 memory can begin.

The company has engineered its high-end DDR5 modules with a preset XMP profile, but Kingston is also letting motherboard makers manually adjust the power management integrated circuit (PMIC) beyond the actual DDR5 spec with 1.1V which allows the ramp up of DDR5 memory speeds through overclocking.

Kingston says that it expects to ship its DDR5 solutions in Q3 2021, while it explains the memory validation process as requiring "cooperation of the entire computing ecosystem and Kingston has forged close ties with the leading motherboard manufacturers and chipset makers throughout its 33-year history. This step continues the critical process of bringing leading high-performance and overclockable memory solutions to market later this year".

You can read Kingston's own press release on its DDR5 overclockable modules here.