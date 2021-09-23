All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
G.SKILL preps Trident Z DDR5 gaming + OC memory, coming soon

G.SKILL's next-gen gaming and overclocking Trident Z DDR5 RAM has been teased, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' CPUs.

Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 7:51 PM CDT
G.SKILL has just teased its next-gen DDR5 RAM and asked gamers if they're ready for the next-gen... which I'm sure you're totally ready, because I know I am. Here's your tease:

The new G.SKILL Trident Z DDR5 gaming RAM will be unveiled in full in the coming weeks and months, but G.SKILL is wanting to know if we're all ready for it. Right now the company has some of the very best DDR4 RAM on the market with its beautiful-but-fast Trident Z RGB, Trident Z NEO, Trident Z RGB DC, Trident Z Royal, and Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4 series RAM.

The company uses the very best DRAM dies that offer some of the best performance you can get, as well as overclocking headroom for breaking OC world records. We don't know about the DDR5 memory side of things from G.SKILL but we should see a similar -- hopefully slightly tweaked design -- with some beautiful RGB lighting that we've come to know and love.

We'll know more as the days and weeks tick by, as this is just the beginning of those teases from G.SKILL for its new DDR5 RAM.

