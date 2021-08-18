PNY announces its new XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 RAM, ready for Q4 2021

PNY's new Performance DDR5 RAM will arrive in speeds starting at DDR5-4800, and will drop later this year in Q4 2021 -- not long!

PNY has just announced its new Performance DDR5 range of RAM, starting at DDR5-4800 and it'll drop in Q4 2021 for next-gen platforms.

The new PNY Performance DDR5 RAM will be available in 16GB modules, so expect 32GB and 64GB kits at the very least. The company will have its DDR5 RAM running at 1.1v and will have one-die ECC support, too. DDR5 has on-module conversion, which reduces voltage wear and less noise is generated -- compared to DDR5 which has the motherboard handling voltage conversion.

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs will be launching later this year, where Intel will be the first with DDR5 support on its motherboards. AMD will have DDR5 memory support in 2022 and beyond, with the launch of its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 series CPUs.

Michelle Bolchune, Director of Marketing at PNY explained: "We're excited to add cutting-edge DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. While we are launching our first DDR5 models in the Performance line, we will also be supporting gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts in their on-going quest for PC performance by launching models under our XLR8 Gaming brand. These models will feature higher frequency speeds, aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking, stylish heat spreaders and RGB illumination".