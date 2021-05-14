Corsair is preparing for DDR5: the next generation of memory on the PC

Corsair says it is 'preparing for the next generation of memory' with DDR5, will 'share more about DDR5 in the coming months'.

Corsair has said that it is preparing for the next generation of memory -- DDR5 -- in a new post on its website. The company said that DDR4 has "had a great run" with its DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL, and VENGEANCE LPX memory kits.

But, the next-gen DDR5 memory standard is on the way and has some major improvements for the PCs of today, tomorrow, and into the future. Corsair begins by explaining that DDR5 will be increasing the memory speed cap that is on DDR4, right up to the huge DDR5-6400 with 51GB/sec of bandwidth -- up from DDR4-3200 and its 26GB/sec of bandwidth.

Not only that, but the single DIMM capacity is pretty insane when it comes to DDR5 where you can have 128GB in a single stick... incredible stuff, up from the 32GB single stick DDR4 and 8GB single stick DDR3. Imagine 8 x 128GB DDR5 memory sticks in your PC for a total of 1TB system RAM.

Corsair asks itself, and you -- the reader -- why do you need DDR5? The company explains: "More bandwidth allows for more efficient use of the memory bus in systems with high core count CPUs while the denser capacities will allow your system to tackle even more at once which is great for streaming and content creation (just to name a few applications)".

You can read the entire post on Corsair's official website.