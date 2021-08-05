ADATA unveils next-gen DDR5 coming, will offer 64GB kits of DDR5 RAM

ADATA unveils its next-gen DDR5 memory modules, at up to 8400 MT/s and capacities that will hit 64GB for next-gen HEDT systems.

ADATA has thrown its hat into the DDR5 memory module ring, with the announcement of its next-gen DDR5 memory modules.

The company revealed the new DDR5 memory modules during its online event on August 5, where ADATA not only unveiled DDR5 RAM but also new PCIe 4.0 SSDs, external SSDs, and more. As for the DDR5 memory modules, ADATA says that they will be cranking speeds up to DDR5-8400.

The new ADATA DDR5-8400 RAM will be operating at 1.1v, with improved power efficiency, and DDR5 kits that come up to 64GB. This will be perfect for next-gen HEDT systems of 2022 and beyond, where you could buy 2 x 64GB kits and easily enjoy 128GB of DDR5 memory in your PC.

It's not as quite insane as Samsung offering 768GB sticks of DDR5 RAM for servers, for 12TB in total... but hey, you're not running an AI server at home now... or are you?!