Corsair is working on Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory, ready for Z890 motherboards

Corsair is currently cooking its new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory, joining the ranks of its fleet of Vengeance DDR5 memory kits on the market today.
We've already seen multiple RAM manufacturers announcing and releasing DDR5 CUDIMM memory kits (a bunch of links on those stories below) but Corsair seems close to release with its own Vengeance-branded DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules, with some pictures shown by VideoCardz.
Corsair's new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules are expected in both black and white (the only one pictured are in black, the white version could launch later), with an RGB strip on top of the modules. We already know that Corsair is working on Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory kits, as the company itself teased 10,000MT/s speeds which you can read more about in the links below.
We can expect Corsair's new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory in the following kits and speeds:
- Corsair Vengeance RGB silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8000, CL38-50-50-128, (CMHC48GX5M2X8000C38)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8200, CL40-52-52-132 CKD (CMHC48GX5M2X8200C40)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8400, CL40-52-52-135 CKD (CMHC48GX5M2X8400C40)
- Corsair Vengeance silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8000, CL38-50-50-128 CKD (CMKC48GX5M2X8000C38)
- Corsair Vengeance silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8200, CL40-52-52-132 CKD (CMKC48GX5M2X8200C40)
- Corsair Vengeance silver CUDIMM kit 48GB, DDR5-8400, CL40-52-52-135 CKD (CMKC48GX5M2X8400C40)
