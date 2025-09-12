V-color's new XFinity DDR5 RAM: up to 9066 MT/s, world's first DDR5 RAM with OLED display

V-Color unveils XFinity+ RAM: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a built-in OLED display, offering speeds of up to 9066 MT/s on AMD and Intel platforms.

TL;DR: V-color's XFinity+ DDR5 memory kits feature the world's first built-in OLED display for real-time system monitoring, supporting speeds up to DDR5-9066 on AMD and Intel platforms. Designed with GIGABYTE, these modules enhance overclocking, diagnostics, and personalization without extra cables, revolutionizing memory performance and visibility.

We finally have RAM with a built-in OLED display thanks to v-color introducing its new XFinity+ DDR5 memory kits with OLED displays, available in various capacities and for both AMD and Intel platforms. Check it out:

V-color's new XFinity+ is the world's first DDR5 memory module that rocks a built-in display, debuting earlier this year at Computex 2025. The introduction of the new XFinity+ DDR5 memory from v-color marks a "major leap forward in visibility, system diagnostics, and personalization at the module level" says the company.

Popular Popular Now: PlayStation 6 full specs leak: RTX 5090 level ray tracing, 6-12x faster RT gaming than PS5

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

XFinity+ is the result of close collaboration between v-color and the GIGABYTE engineering team, ready for speeds of up to DDR5-9066 on both AMD and Intel platforms. The company used an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor inside of a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER motherboard, using 48GB of CU-DIMM (2 x 24GB sticks) with speeds of up to 9068 MT/s with 1.4V.

4

On the AMD side of things, v-color used an AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor on a GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE motherboard with the same 48GB kit, with speeds hitting 9000 MT/s.

XFinity+: A New Revolution in Memory Engineering

Designed for overclocking enthusiasts and hardware lovers, XFinity+ is the result of close collaboration with the GIGABYTE engineering team. It introduces a built-in real-time monitoring display directly on the memory module "no additional connectors or cables required". This display communicates with the motherboard in real-time and directly reads system data.

Real-time monitoring parameters include:

Memory Profile (Intel/AMD)

Memory Capacity

Speed

Timings

Voltage

Temperature

Kit Configuration:

The first XFinity+ kits will include one OLED display module paired with one standard module, available in both black and white. Soon after, the SCC Kit 2+2 (Memory Kit + RGB Filler Combo) will also be released, giving users greater customization options while keeping performance at its peak.