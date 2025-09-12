V-color's new XFinity DDR5 RAM: up to 9066 MT/s, world's first DDR5 RAM with OLED display

We finally have RAM with a built-in OLED display thanks to v-color introducing its new XFinity+ DDR5 memory kits with OLED displays, available in various capacities and for both AMD and Intel platforms. Check it out:
V-color's new XFinity+ is the world's first DDR5 memory module that rocks a built-in display, debuting earlier this year at Computex 2025. The introduction of the new XFinity+ DDR5 memory from v-color marks a "major leap forward in visibility, system diagnostics, and personalization at the module level" says the company.
XFinity+ is the result of close collaboration between v-color and the GIGABYTE engineering team, ready for speeds of up to DDR5-9066 on both AMD and Intel platforms. The company used an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor inside of a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER motherboard, using 48GB of CU-DIMM (2 x 24GB sticks) with speeds of up to 9068 MT/s with 1.4V.
On the AMD side of things, v-color used an AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor on a GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE motherboard with the same 48GB kit, with speeds hitting 9000 MT/s.
XFinity+: A New Revolution in Memory Engineering
Designed for overclocking enthusiasts and hardware lovers, XFinity+ is the result of close collaboration with the GIGABYTE engineering team. It introduces a built-in real-time monitoring display directly on the memory module "no additional connectors or cables required". This display communicates with the motherboard in real-time and directly reads system data.
Real-time monitoring parameters include:
- Memory Profile (Intel/AMD)
- Memory Capacity
- Speed
- Timings
- Voltage
- Temperature
Kit Configuration:
The first XFinity+ kits will include one OLED display module paired with one standard module, available in both black and white. Soon after, the SCC Kit 2+2 (Memory Kit + RGB Filler Combo) will also be released, giving users greater customization options while keeping performance at its peak.