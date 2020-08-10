NVIDIA teases 'Ultimate Countdown' for Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series

NVIDIA has officially kicked off the marketing hype train for its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards with a simple teaser on Twitter.

All the tweet says is #UltimateCountdown which has got me personally thinking that NVIDIA could change the nomenclature like I've wanted for the new GeForce RTX graphics cards -- I wanted the GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA, for the return of ULTRA -- but maybe we're looking at the GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE?

ULTIMATE is an important branding for NVIDIA right now, and I'm sure even more so going forward -- they have their G-SYNC ULTIMATE monitors and TVs, so it makes sense to have the "Ultimate Countdown" being a countdown to something Ultimate-related, right?

It seems NVIDIA is going to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the GeForce 256 graphics card -- the world's first GPU, and world's first GeForce card -- in a really, really big way.

Or this is the Ultimate Countdown?

NVIDIA, please... please hire Will Arnett for your GeForce RTX 30 series marketing campaign.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

