GeForce RTX 2080 Ti prototype appears with 'GeForce GTX' branding and beefier specs

Reddit user 'RunRepulsive9867' found quite the find when they recently purchased a second-hand $500 gaming PC on Facebook Marketplace. With the listing stating that the PC included NVIDIA's Turing-era flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU from 2018, they were worried that it might have been a scam, as the card itself had the 'GTX' label and not 'RTX.'

A rare prototype GeForce GTX 2080 Ti was found on Facebook Marketplace as part of a $500 PC, image credit: Reddit/RunRepulsive9867.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 Series, led by the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, saw a shift from GeForce GTX to GeForce RTX due to it being the first generation of desktop gaming graphics cards from the company to include dedicated Ray Tracing cores and AI hardware in the form of Tensor Cores. Both paved the way for the modern era of cinematic RT-heavy PC gaming with AI-powered upscaling courtesy of technology like NVIDIA DLSS.

In fact, the RTX 2080 Ti is still a viable gaming GPU in 2025, thanks to its ability to use NVIDIA's DLSS 4 Super Resolution to boost performance, alongside featuring 11GB of fast GDDR6 memory. As for this $500 PC? Well, it turns out that the GPU inside is a rare prototype GeForce GTX 2080 Ti 12GB GPU in the style of NVIDIA's Founders Edition design for the RTX 20 Series.

The prototype GeForce GTX 2080 Ti's specs are different to the final RTX model that we got, image credit: Reddit/RunRepulsive9867.

With GPU-Z, Reddit user 'RunRepulsive9867' was able to confirm that it was indeed a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a 'GeForce GTX' label. Not only that, but it has the full 4608 CUDA Cores of the TU102 chip, with 12GB of VRAM instead of 11GB on the final version, with a higher memory bus width of 384-bit delivering 672 GB/s bandwidth. Even the GPU Boost Clock speed of 1635 MHz looks to be higher than the 1545 MHz of the reference design.

And with that, this rare collector's item is worth a lot more than the $500 for the entire PC it was being sold with - and could fetch a pretty high price at auction. The Founders Edition-style design features a matte finish with no branding on the front, which looks very cool, too.