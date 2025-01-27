NVIDIA teases DLSS Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 30 Series owners

DLSS Frame Generation could be coming to all GeForce RTX gamers in the future, thanks to DLSS 4's optimizations and AI improvements.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4 introduces a new 'Transformer' model for enhanced image stability and fidelity, improving AI game enhancement tools. Frame Generation, optimized for the RTX 50 Series, boosts performance and reduces VRAM needs. This means the RTX 30 Series may finally get access to DLSS Frame Generation, pending further optimization and testing. NVIDIA's DLSS 4 introduces a new 'Transformer' model for enhanced image stability and fidelity, improving AI game enhancement tools. Frame Generation, optimized for the RTX 50 Series, boosts performance and reduces VRAM needs. This means the RTX 30 Series may finally get access to DLSS Frame Generation, pending further optimization and testing.

With the arrival of DLSS 4, all aspects of NVIDIA's AI game enhancement tools are being overhauled and upgraded. DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are now powered by a new cutting-edge 'Transformer' model (the same AI model used to train generative AI like ChatGPT) for improved image stability and fidelity.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Frame Generation, which debuted with the GeForce RTX 40 Series, is also changing thanks to new advances in AI that will improve performance by around 10% while reducing the tech's VRAM requirement by about 30%.

This optimized and overhauled AI-powered Frame Generation is why the GeForce RTX 50 Series gets Multi Frame Generation on day one. Thanks to how RTX Blackwell manages AI workloads and something called 'Flip Metering,' up to three additional frames can be rendered with a minimal impact on latency. The good news for GeForce RTX 30 series owners is that the new overhauled DLSS Frame Generation could soon hit Ampere.

Frame Generation no longer requires the powerful Optical Flow Accelerator added to the GeForce RTX 40 Series' Lovelace architecture for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. The new approach is more 'general AI' powered by an AI model instead of hardware. NVIDIA notes that the only thing stopping them from officially bringing Frame Generation to GeForce RTX 30 Series owners is "further optimization and testing."

With each new GeForce RTX generation, NVIDIA has introduced new Tensor Core hardware and improved the AI capabilities compared to the previous generation. This is why the new DLSS 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution will see a performance hit on older GeForce RTX hardware compared to the new RTX 50 Series. Like DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation is the gold standard for generating frames to boost in-game performance or smoothness. Hence, it makes sense that additional testing is required to run it on older Tensor Core hardware.

For those rocking a GeForce RTX 3080 and higher, getting 60+FPS in a title could push that to 100+ with Frame Generation. GeForce RTX 30 Series gamers felt left out with DLSS 3 Frame Generation, so this would be a big step in the right direction. GeForce RTX 30 Series owners are currently limited to titles with AMD's hardware-agnostic Frame Generation to get their fix - which in some games can be paired with DLSS Super Resolution.

It's excellent news that most DLSS 4 upgrades are coming to every GeForce RTX owner, so we'd love to see Frame Gen added in 2025.