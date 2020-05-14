Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,598 Reviews & Articles | 60,709 News Posts

NVIDIA DGX A100: 8 x A100 Ampere GPUs, AMD CPU, 15TB NVMe SSD

NVIDIA's new DGX A100 system packs 5 PetaFLOPs of performance in a single node

Anthony Garreffa | May 14, 2020 at 08:33 am CDT (0 mins, 39 secs time to read)

NVIDIA has just made its new Ampere GPU architecture official, unveiling the first Ampere-based GPU in the A100 GPU. You can read more about that here, but alongside the NVIDIA A100 GPU is the new DGX A100 system.

NVIDIA DGX A100: 8 x A100 Ampere GPUs, AMD CPU, 15TB NVMe SSD 08 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA's new DGX A100 3rd Generation integrated AI system packs a huge amount of computing power, centered around 8 x NVIDIA A100 GPUs, as well as 2 x 64-core/128-thread AMD Rome CPUs with 1TB of RAM. There's a huge 15TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs for kick ass storage, and 9 x Mellanox ConnectX-6 VPI for 200Gb/s over the network.

The new DGX A100 is built for data science and AI, with up to 5 PFLOPs of peak FP16 performance, and up to 2.5 TFLOPs of TF32 performance, right up to 156 TFLOPs with FP64 performance.

NVIDIA DGX A100: 8 x A100 Ampere GPUs, AMD CPU, 15TB NVMe SSD 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Quadro RTX 8000-48 GB GDDR6 (R1F97A)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$5545.23
$5545.23--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/13/2020 at 8:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.