Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,621 Reviews & Articles | 61,125 News Posts

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

These new details on the GeForce RTX 3090 are TASTY... including purported GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 7, 2020 at 10:29 pm CDT (1 min, 53 secs time to read)

Alright, this is a very hot rumor -- of a next-gen NVIDIA graphics card we haven't heard about yet: the GeForce RTX 3090. Not the RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti -- but the RTX 3090.

According to sources of YouTuber 'Moore's Law is Dead', the new GeForce RTX 3090 is coming along nicely. He has some comments on the leaked photos of the purported GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, saying that "the leaked fan shroud looks legitimate. NOT confirmed, but it looks real".

The early June update on Ampere notes that NVIDIA has reportedly dropped USB-C from its engineering samples, so we could see the quick death of VirtualLink. As for Ampere GPU clock speeds, the new leak teases that GPU clock speeds have "increased since a month ago" with the previous leaks -- now we're looking at up to 2.5GHz.

View 6 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 03 | TweakTown.com

GA102 from NVIDIA will most likely power the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090, or both -- with the leaks underlining that "power usage is up too" with previous reports saying that the card was using around 230W when it was at 2.5GHz. We should expect around the same power consumption, or a little more, if the GPU clocks jump to 2.5GHz.

But what is the biggest (by far) part of this super-juicy rumor is that it teases GA102 -- which should be the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 -- has "10-15% higher performance than earlier samples". This means things are looking good for NVIDIA with Ampere on the 7nm node, and they're continuing to squeeze more out of it before they finish up with it.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 03 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 05 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 06 | TweakTown.com

He adds that "for those keeping track, this could be 60-90% better than TU102" which is the GPU that powers the current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black Edition Gaming (11G-P4-2281-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1271.99
$1271.99$1999.77$1166.16
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/7/2020 at 10:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.