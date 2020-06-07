NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

Alright, this is a very hot rumor -- of a next-gen NVIDIA graphics card we haven't heard about yet: the GeForce RTX 3090. Not the RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti -- but the RTX 3090.

According to sources of YouTuber 'Moore's Law is Dead', the new GeForce RTX 3090 is coming along nicely. He has some comments on the leaked photos of the purported GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, saying that "the leaked fan shroud looks legitimate. NOT confirmed, but it looks real".

The early June update on Ampere notes that NVIDIA has reportedly dropped USB-C from its engineering samples, so we could see the quick death of VirtualLink. As for Ampere GPU clock speeds, the new leak teases that GPU clock speeds have "increased since a month ago" with the previous leaks -- now we're looking at up to 2.5GHz.

GA102 from NVIDIA will most likely power the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090, or both -- with the leaks underlining that "power usage is up too" with previous reports saying that the card was using around 230W when it was at 2.5GHz. We should expect around the same power consumption, or a little more, if the GPU clocks jump to 2.5GHz.

But what is the biggest (by far) part of this super-juicy rumor is that it teases GA102 -- which should be the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 -- has "10-15% higher performance than earlier samples". This means things are looking good for NVIDIA with Ampere on the 7nm node, and they're continuing to squeeze more out of it before they finish up with it.

He adds that "for those keeping track, this could be 60-90% better than TU102" which is the GPU that powers the current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.