Say hello to the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX, maybe

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX teased, not the GeForce RTX 3090... for now.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 5:44 am CDT

We have been hearing an awful lot about NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, but now we have a juicy new leak: the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX. Check it out:

Say hello to the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX, maybe 03 | TweakTown.com
Our friends at VideoCardz has the scoop, reporting that they think the picture is from an "internal meeting discussing new designs for the upcoming Ampere-based graphics cards from NVIDIA" by ASUS. You can see from the image that it has a definite sleek new style, and is a big departure from the current-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG STRIX.

This new leak does put a bucket of water on the hot rumors of NVIDIA changing up its nomenclature for the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series, with teases of the purported GeForce RTX 3090. If this new leak for the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX is real, we might not see the RTX 3090 at all -- or if I have any influence in this world, the RTX 3090 ULTRA... please, NVIDIA?!

Quick take: The ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX is looking absolutely FIERCE here in this one leaked photo, and it makes me want to see more... much more.

More reading:

  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
Even more reading:

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

