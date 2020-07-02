Say hello to the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX, maybe
ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX teased, not the GeForce RTX 3090... for now.
We have been hearing an awful lot about NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, but now we have a juicy new leak: the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX. Check it out:
Our friends at VideoCardz has the scoop, reporting that they think the picture is from an "internal meeting discussing new designs for the upcoming Ampere-based graphics cards from NVIDIA" by ASUS. You can see from the image that it has a definite sleek new style, and is a big departure from the current-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG STRIX.
This new leak does put a bucket of water on the hot rumors of NVIDIA changing up its nomenclature for the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series, with teases of the purported GeForce RTX 3090. If this new leak for the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX is real, we might not see the RTX 3090 at all -- or if I have any influence in this world, the RTX 3090 ULTRA... please, NVIDIA?!
Quick take: The ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX is looking absolutely FIERCE here in this one leaked photo, and it makes me want to see more... much more.
