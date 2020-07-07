NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070 rumored specs: two sub $500 cards

Both cards would feature 8GB of VRAM, with the RTX 3070 Ti with GDDR6X and the RTX 3070 with GDDR6.

We have some just-leaked rumored specs on NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, with some interesting specs on what should be two very popular cards in the sub $500 market when they launch later this year.

The new leaks are coming from Kopite7kimi on Twitter, who tweeted out that the RTX 3070 (SUPER or Ti) should feature the GA104-400 GPU, but so too will the RTX 3070. The big difference here according to these leaks is that the higher-end GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 8GB of GDDR6X memory, while the regular GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly have GDDR6 -- the difference there is the X.

NVIDIA will reportedly use 3072 CUDA cores on the GA104-300 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, knocking it down to 2944 CUDA cores on the regular GeForce RTX 3070 according to this new rumor. Both cards would offer 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The tweet adds that the GeForce RTX 3060 will use the GA106-300 GPU. The most interesting thing here is that NVIDIA would be returning the Ti brand to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, because the last time we saw a Ti variant in an **70 series card was the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

