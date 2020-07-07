NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070 rumored specs: two sub $500 cards
Both cards would feature 8GB of VRAM, with the RTX 3070 Ti with GDDR6X and the RTX 3070 with GDDR6.
We have some just-leaked rumored specs on NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, with some interesting specs on what should be two very popular cards in the sub $500 market when they launch later this year.
The new leaks are coming from Kopite7kimi on Twitter, who tweeted out that the RTX 3070 (SUPER or Ti) should feature the GA104-400 GPU, but so too will the RTX 3070. The big difference here according to these leaks is that the higher-end GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 8GB of GDDR6X memory, while the regular GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly have GDDR6 -- the difference there is the X.
NVIDIA will reportedly use 3072 CUDA cores on the GA104-300 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, knocking it down to 2944 CUDA cores on the regular GeForce RTX 3070 according to this new rumor. Both cards would offer 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.
The tweet adds that the GeForce RTX 3060 will use the GA106-300 GPU. The most interesting thing here is that NVIDIA would be returning the Ti brand to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, because the last time we saw a Ti variant in an **70 series card was the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.
More reading:
- Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
- How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
- Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
- Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
