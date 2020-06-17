Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,631 Reviews & Articles | 61,320 News Posts

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon

The new GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are in 'DVT' or Design Validation Test, mass production in August 2020.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 17, 2020 at 7:31 pm CDT (2 mins, 20 secs time to read)

As each day passes we are a single step closer towards NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, with news breaking that NVIDIA is in the Design Validation Test (DVT) of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series cards.

View 6 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 01 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 02 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 03 | TweakTown.com

This includes the now much talked about GeForce RTX 3080 and higher-end GeForce RTX 3090, which this time might replace the Ti or TITAN graphics card according to rumors. Personally, I'd love to see the return of the "ULTRA" brand, with a GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA graphics card.

Well, according to Igor from Igor's Lab the new cards are in the DVT stage now with a working sample ready for NVIDIA to begin playing around with next month in July 2020. The start of mass proction according to Igor for the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards is August 2020.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 03 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 05 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon 06 | TweakTown.com

This lines up with my prediction that NVIDIA would unveil the GeForce RTX 3000 series cards in August 2020, with a launch in September 2020. Igor predicts a "media event" with "first benchmarks" in September 2020, but according to my sources the "media event" is a virtual one -- the first ever for NVIDIA.

September 2020 will be a busy month not just for NVIDIA, but for its competitor AMD as it will be launching its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. We can expect AMD to disrupt 4K gaming with NVIDIA and its GeForce family of graphics cards like it did to Intel and its Core range of CPUs with its kick ass Ryzen CPUs.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Super Overclocked 8G EVO (DUAL-RTX-2070S-O8G-EVO)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$559.99
$559.99$529.99$529.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2020 at 12:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:igorslab.de
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.