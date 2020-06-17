NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon

The new GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are in 'DVT' or Design Validation Test, mass production in August 2020.

As each day passes we are a single step closer towards NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, with news breaking that NVIDIA is in the Design Validation Test (DVT) of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series cards.

This includes the now much talked about GeForce RTX 3080 and higher-end GeForce RTX 3090, which this time might replace the Ti or TITAN graphics card according to rumors. Personally, I'd love to see the return of the "ULTRA" brand, with a GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA graphics card.

Well, according to Igor from Igor's Lab the new cards are in the DVT stage now with a working sample ready for NVIDIA to begin playing around with next month in July 2020. The start of mass proction according to Igor for the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards is August 2020.

This lines up with my prediction that NVIDIA would unveil the GeForce RTX 3000 series cards in August 2020, with a launch in September 2020. Igor predicts a "media event" with "first benchmarks" in September 2020, but according to my sources the "media event" is a virtual one -- the first ever for NVIDIA.

September 2020 will be a busy month not just for NVIDIA, but for its competitor AMD as it will be launching its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. We can expect AMD to disrupt 4K gaming with NVIDIA and its GeForce family of graphics cards like it did to Intel and its Core range of CPUs with its kick ass Ryzen CPUs.