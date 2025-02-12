All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 launch pushed back to April due to 'chip supply constraints'

Although the GeForce RTX 5060 hasn't been formally announced it's now on track for an April 2025 launch due to 'chip supply constraints.'

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5070 launch is delayed to March due to chip supply constraints, affecting the RTX 5080 and 5090 as well. The RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are now expected in April 2025. Limited supply is anticipated which will cause instant sellouts. The AI boom is increasing semiconductor demand, impacting availability.

Earlier today, we reported on the GeForce RTX 5070's launch being delayed to early March, which would see the mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 successor arrive alongside AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT combo. Although NVIDIA hasn't confirmed this timeline, additional information from insider and leaker on @mingchikuo notes that the delay is due to "chip supply constraints" for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, which is currently causing shortages for the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

With that, the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti cards are now on track for an April 2025 debut. NVIDIA hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the GeForce RTX 5060 Series, with the RTX Blackwell announcement at CES 2025 only covering the RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and flagship RTX 5090. However, inside information has previously stated that the RTX 5060 Series was on track for a March launch.

According to the source, mass production for GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 GPUs was on track for February and March of this year, but this has now been delayed to March and April, respectively. There's no mention of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which we've previously reported is expected to launch next week on February 20.

@mingchikuo adds, "Limited supply means these two cards will sell out instantly, even if production stays on schedule."

This information aligns with what we have been seeing with the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 launch, where widespread reports of limited stock and availability have led to shortages and people unable to purchase NVIDIA's new RTX Blackwell GPUs. There have also been reports of some retailers being told that it could take several weeks or a few months for current orders to be fulfilled.

With the current AI boom, the demand for semiconductors is at an absolute peak, and it looks like this will affect the global availability of the new GeForce RTX 50 Series for a while.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

