Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA reportedly using Samsung GDDR7 memory chips for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' gaming GPUs reportedly set to use Samsung's new GDDR7 memory chips, coming in 2025.

NVIDIA reportedly using Samsung GDDR7 memory chips for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs
Gaming Editor
Published
TL;DR: NVIDIA is set to use Samsung's new GDDR7 memory chips for its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, expected in early 2025. Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron were contenders to supply these chips, with Samsung reportedly securing the deal. The RTX 50 series will feature both 28Gbps and 32Gbps GDDR7 memory, with the RTX 5080 using the fastest 32Gbps variant.

NVIDIA is reportedly using Samsung's new GDDR7 memory chips for its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs.

Samsung recently showed off its new HBM3E AI memory and new GDDR7 memory at the recent electronica 2024 event, but now Korean outlet Greened.kr is reporting that Samsung's latest GDDR7 memory chips will be used by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in early 2025.

Samsung was one of the top three DRAM manufacturers in the race to supply GDDR7 memory chips to NVIDIA for its next-gen gaming GPUs, with fellow South Korean memory rival SK hynix (which dominates the AI memory business with NVIDIA and its HBM3, HBM3E memory chips) and US-based Micron.

Micron provided its ultra-fast GDDR6X memory for NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs but it seems that the company is cozying up to Samsung for its RTX 50 series GPUs and ultra-fast GDDR7 memory.

We know from rumors so far that NVIDIA is expected to use both 28Gbps and 32Gbps GDDR7 memory dies for its RTX 50 series GPUs, with the new GeForce RTX 5080 expected to use the fastest 32Gbps GDDR7 memory. There's more on that in the story above.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, greened.kr
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

