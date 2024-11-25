NVIDIA reportedly using Samsung GDDR7 memory chips for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA is reportedly using Samsung's new GDDR7 memory chips for its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs.
Samsung recently showed off its new HBM3E AI memory and new GDDR7 memory at the recent electronica 2024 event, but now Korean outlet Greened.kr is reporting that Samsung's latest GDDR7 memory chips will be used by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in early 2025.
Samsung was one of the top three DRAM manufacturers in the race to supply GDDR7 memory chips to NVIDIA for its next-gen gaming GPUs, with fellow South Korean memory rival SK hynix (which dominates the AI memory business with NVIDIA and its HBM3, HBM3E memory chips) and US-based Micron.
Micron provided its ultra-fast GDDR6X memory for NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs but it seems that the company is cozying up to Samsung for its RTX 50 series GPUs and ultra-fast GDDR7 memory.
We know from rumors so far that NVIDIA is expected to use both 28Gbps and 32Gbps GDDR7 memory dies for its RTX 50 series GPUs, with the new GeForce RTX 5080 expected to use the fastest 32Gbps GDDR7 memory. There's more on that in the story above.
- Read more: Samsung showcases next-gen HBM3E + GDDR7 memory for RTX 50 GPUs
- Read more: Samsung teases 24Gb GDDR7: higher-capacity VRAM, up to 42.5Gbps speeds
- Read more: SK hynix announces industry's best-performing GDDR7: scales to 40Gbps
- Read more: Micron says GDDR7 provides 30% performance gains in gaming
- Read more: SK hynix GDDR7 memory expected to enter mass production in Q1 2025, behind GDDR7 competitors