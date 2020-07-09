NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards

Death Stranding is the perfect showcase for NVIDIA's amazing DLSS 2.0 technology.

| Jul 9, 2020 at 6:48 pm CDT

NVIDIA has just announced that it is bundling Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding, with any of its GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.

This includes desktop graphics cards and GeForce RTX-powered gaming laptops and desktops as well, with Death Stranding launching on the PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14. Remember that Death Stranding packs NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS 2.0 technology.

To coincide with the announcement of the Death Stranding RTX bundle, NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready 451.67 driver that has optimizations and support not just for Death Stranding, but Horizon Zero Dawn and F1 2020.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 07 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 08 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 05 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 07 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Super Triple Fan (ZT-T20820H-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$709.99
$1561.99$1561.99$709.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/9/2020 at 6:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.