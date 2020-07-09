NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards

NVIDIA has just announced that it is bundling Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding, with any of its GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.

This includes desktop graphics cards and GeForce RTX-powered gaming laptops and desktops as well, with Death Stranding launching on the PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14. Remember that Death Stranding packs NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS 2.0 technology.

To coincide with the announcement of the Death Stranding RTX bundle, NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready 451.67 driver that has optimizations and support not just for Death Stranding, but Horizon Zero Dawn and F1 2020.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)